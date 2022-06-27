£200m fund to help launch 150 Scottish agricultural projects

Projects which aim to boost food security in Scotland while improving the environment will benefit from a major funding programme worth £200m.

The Scottish government, one of the largest funders of UK agri-environmental research, is investing in over 150 projects over the next five years.

The £200m fund will be invested in a variety of innovative studies, including research centred on reducing greenhouse gas emissions in agriculture.

Researchers will look into the feasibility of vertical farms, which could help produce a wide range of economically valuable crops.

And the fund will also invest in furthering vaccine research into animal diseases, such as bovine respiratory disease.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the investment through the 2022 to 2027 Environment, Natural Resources and Agriculture Strategic Research Programme (SRP).

"In total, we are investing more than £200 million in the next five years, which will support over 150 projects," she explained.

“They cover issues such as the resilience of livestock to climate change; how to reduce climate change emissions from farming; and the way in which anti-microbial resistance and pathogens spread into the food chain, and then into humans.

“The support confirms our determination, in a tough financial climate, to ensure that Scotland continues to make an important contribution to research on agriculture and the environment."

Earlier this month, Defra unveiled funding worth £8 million for 20 agricultural projects, including advanced aeroponic systems and field-tested harvesting robots.

Successful technology-led projects included Lettus Grow’s advanced aeroponic systems and Muddy Machines’ field-tested harvesting robots.

Meanwhile, agri-technology firm Yagro aims to utilise drone surveys to provide greater commercial data and intelligence to farmers.