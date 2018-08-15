£20m fund encourages farm productivity and sustainability projects

The government has announced a fund of up to £20m with the overall aim to increase farm productivity and sustainability.UK organisations can apply for a share of up the fund for projects to transform how the agri-food sector works with crop and animal-based agricultural systems.The funding is part of the government’s Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund, and will make it easier for farmers and agricultural businesses to embrace technology and innovation.The announcement comes amid continued growth in UK and global population, alongside the need to produce more food.However, agricultural production issues such as costs and environmental factors means new ways must be more efficient, resilient and sustainable, according to the government.This £20 million funding looks to bring together the agri-food sector with expertise in real-time robotics sensing, data, AI and earth observation.Applications for the fund open on 20 August 2018, and the deadline is midday on 24 October 2018.Total project costs can be up to £2 million for productivity solutions projects, or up to £5 million for supply chain solutions projects. Businesses can receive up to 70% of project costs.