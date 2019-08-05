£22k raised for farmer who lost arm in accident

An online fundraiser aims to help Andy Webster who tragically suffered a farming accident (Photo: JustGiving/Andy Webster)

Over £22,000 has been raised out of a target of £10,000 to help a farmer who lost his arm following a 'harrowing' farm accident in June.

Andy Webster, who farms near Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, suffered severe injuries while bailing in June.

Tragically, he caught his arm in a piece of machinery during a 'gut wrenching ordeal' which 'tore his arm away'.

The farming community has now raised thousands for the 44-year-old to undergo bionic prosthetic surgery currently available in the US.

A charity auction raised almost £10,000 in one night which added to an online fund raising campaign which has also raised thousands.

Allie and David Miles, friends of Mr Webster, started the online fundraiser.

The couple said via the JustGiving page: “With stalwart character, keen to return to work as soon as possible, even under these unimaginable circumstances, to have found inner strength to just get on with it is truly inspirational.

“Whilst he focuses on recovery and rehabilitation from what has become a full amputation of his right arm, it is hard to imagine how this will continue to impact on him emotionally and physically.

“However, we can all help practically in some way to alleviate pressure and worry of keeping his life together.”

Mr Webster said he thought the reaction to his accident was “very strange as I only thought I was a little man in the world”.