£240m payout delivers boost to Northern Ireland's farmers

More than £240 million in farm support has been paid out across Northern Ireland on the first day of the government’s new Sustainable Agriculture Programme (SAP).

Union leaders hailed the payout as a lifeline to keep family farms viable and ensure Northern Ireland continues producing high-quality food.

The SAP is designed to help farms transition towards long-term environmental and economic sustainability, while safeguarding food production.

Payments to the small number of remaining applicants will be issued once all validation checks are complete, the Department of Agriculture (DAERA) said.

Farmers are urged to keep their contact and banking details up to date, and to regularly check the DAERA Messaging Service for updates.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) welcomed the swift roll-out, stressing that the payments offer vital stability at a time of rising costs and uncertainty across the sector.

UFU President William Irvine said: “We’re pleased that on the first day, over £240 million has been paid out to 98% of eligible farm businesses.

"For family farms across Northern Ireland, this support is essential. Income from food production alone is often not enough to sustain a viable farm business never mind support a home and family.

"These payments provide critical stability as the sector works to become more sustainable, adapting to a range of new challenges while producing the high-quality food consumers expect.”