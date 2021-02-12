£2m Covid-19 financial support for NI egg sector

A support package worth up to £2 million will be issued to the Northern Irish egg sector following the impacts of the pandemic.

The scheme will open later this month, and eligible farmers will be contacted and asked to complete an application form to claim their payments.

Producers in the region have been hit hard by the financial impact of falling demand for hatching eggs, particularly in international markets.

Agriculture Minister Gordon Lyons announced the support package following a meeting with Northern Irish egg firm Moy Park.

"To offset the losses incurred by these farmers during the time it has taken for markets to recover, I am pleased to announce up to £2m of financial support from the Covid-19 fund.

“This support will address the financial impact of depleting laying flocks earlier than normal, and cash flow consequences of longer intercrop periods for both rearing and laying farms.”

Over 11,300 NI farmers have already received almost £19m to offset the losses incurred as a result of the pandemic’s impact on the local agri-food sector in 2020.

The Northern Irish pig sector is set to receive £2.2 million as part of a support package to help producers who suffered significant losses.

Further details and information for egg producers will be published on the DAERA website later this month.