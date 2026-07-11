£2m lifeline launched as Scottish pig farmers quit sector

Scotland has launched a £2 million support fund for independent pig farmers as falling prices drive producers out of the sector and threaten future pork supplies.

The Scottish Government said the scheme would target farms most exposed to the prolonged downturn in the market.

An estimated 15% of breeding sows in Scotland’s independent sector have been lost since the beginning of 2026, while four producers have already left the industry.

Eligible farmers will be compensated where the price they received for their pigs fell below 85% of the UK Standard Pig Price, the industry benchmark for deadweight pig prices.

Applications will open on 15 July, with support applying retrospectively to qualifying losses incurred since March.

The scheme could remain in place until August 2026.

However, NFU Scotland has warned that the package may cover only a fraction of the losses suffered by independent producers.

The union estimates the gap between the prices paid to Scottish farmers and the Standard Pig Price has cost the sector more than £1 million in each month since March.

Pig price falls have been blamed on weak European markets, processing disruption, seasonal constraints at plants and wider pressure across the supply chain.

Lower European pork prices have also continued to push down returns across the UK market.

Rural Affairs Secretary Gillian Martin said the sector was going through an “incredibly difficult time” and that the government wanted to support the farms facing the greatest pressure.

“The price shock is being felt across the UK, which is why I am taking action - in a challenging financial context - to provide an additional £2 million of direct support to independent Scottish pig producers who have been hit hardest,” she said.

Martin said the funding would help protect local jobs, sustain Scotland’s pork supply chain and safeguard the Prime Scottish Pork brand.

She has also written to the UK Government calling for wider action to support the industry, including increased investment in border biosecurity.

Martin warned that outbreaks of African swine fever in Europe had added to the pricing pressures facing the sector.

Quality Meat Scotland chair Kate Rowell said the funding would provide “much needed practical and mental relief” for producers.

Breeding sow slaughter at Scottish abattoirs rose by almost 40% year on year during the first five months of 2026, according to QMS.

Rowell warned that falling producer confidence could have serious consequences for future pork production.

A recent independent survey commissioned by QMS found eight in 10 people in Scotland wanted supermarkets to prioritise Scottish red meat over imported alternatives.

She said the package would help maintain supplies of local pork and support a Scottish pig sector worth around £300 million.

Roderic Bruce, United Pig Cooperative board director for Scotland, described the support as “extremely welcome”.

He said it would offer assistance to farmers receiving substantially less for their pigs than they were at the same point last year, although it would not fully compensate them for the downturn.

“The prolonged period of poor returns has left many producers seriously questioning their future in the industry,” Bruce said.

“While this support is not a long-term solution, it may provide enough breathing space to delay some producers from exiting the sector and help maintain confidence until market conditions improve.”

NFU Scotland president Andrew Connon said the announcement followed weeks of intensive lobbying by the union.

“I’m pleased the Scottish Government has listened and responded,” he said.

However, Connon said the package was unlikely to reflect the full scale of the challenge facing producers or make up for losses already suffered.

He said emergency financial support was necessary, but warned that the underlying imbalance in the market remained unresolved.

“The real problem is the persistent gap between the prices Scottish producers receive and the true value of the pigs they produce,” he said.

“Until that imbalance is addressed, we’re simply treating the symptoms rather than fixing the cause.”

NFU Scotland pigs committee chair Jamie Wyllie said the funding recognised the severity of the situation, with sow numbers falling and farmers already leaving the industry.

However, he said producers ultimately wanted sustainable returns from the marketplace rather than continued government intervention.

“Financial support is important in the short term, but our members ultimately want to earn a fair return from the marketplace, not rely on government intervention,” Wyllie said.

“That’s where the long-term focus has to remain.”

The latest UK Standard Pig Price stood at 175.70p/kg deadweight for the week ending 4 July 2026.

That was more than 30p/kg below the corresponding period in 2025.

Full eligibility and application details will be published by the Scottish Government when the scheme opens on 15 July.

Pig producers under the same ownership as an abattoir operator will not be eligible.