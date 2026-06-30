£3,500 reward offered after Northern Ireland farm thefts

A £3,500 Crimestoppers reward has been offered after a series of thefts targeting farms, rural businesses and agricultural properties in Northern Ireland.

The independent charity is offering the reward for information given anonymously that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

The appeal follows a number of rural and agricultural crimes across the PSNI’s South Area.

Police said recent incidents have included thefts of tools, quad bikes and other items from farms, rural properties and agricultural communities.

The appeal comes as rural crime continues to place a heavy financial burden on the countryside, with NFU Mutual’s latest Rural Crime Report estimating the cost to the UK at £41.5 million in 2025.

For farms and rural businesses, the loss of equipment can disrupt work, increase costs and leave communities feeling vulnerable.

Inspector Brian St Ledger said rural thefts could have a serious impact on people living and working in the countryside.

He said: “The theft of valuable agri-equipment and tools from independent workmen and rural businesses can seriously affect the lives and livelihoods of people in rural communities.”

The PSNI said rural crime remains a priority, and officers hope the reward will encourage people with information to come forward.

Inspector St Ledger said: “We hope this cash reward will encourage those with information about recent thefts of tools, quads and other items from agricultural and rural properties and communities to tell Crimestoppers what they know, and that that information will in turn help us identify the criminals responsible.”

Crimestoppers is independent of the police and allows people to pass on information without giving their details.

Inspector St Ledger said: “Crimestoppers is completely independent of the police and the reward is paid directly by the charity.”

He added: “They guarantee that everyone who contacts them stays 100% anonymous – your details will never be shared with police.”

The reward is available for three months, until 26 September.

Anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through the charity’s website.