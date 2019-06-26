£3.5m fund to help identify climate change solutions for farming

Fifteen ventures will receive up to a total amount of £140,000 each

A £3.5 million fund has been established to identify new solutions to tackle climate change linked to food and farming.

Entrepreneurs or start-ups are needed to develop ideas that can have a significant impact on climate change.

Ideas can relate to any point in the food production chain, which contributes more than a quarter of global climate change emissions.

It is part of the SHAKE Climate Change programme, which is a nine-year initiative spearheaded by Rothamsted Research.







Fifteen ventures will receive up to a total amount of £140,000 each, plus two years of mentoring from experts in business and science, to help further develop their ideas.

Professor Angela Karp, of Rothamsted Research, who co-developed the programme, said the climate footprint stemming from agri-food is 'much more' than just eating meat.

“Fossil fuel use for farm machinery, transport, refrigeration, fertiliser production all contribute. The way soils are managed can have a huge effect – not just on CO2 or methane, but nitrous oxide emissions too.

“Then there’s the whole issue of how agricultural wastes can be reduced or recycled, moving towards a circular economy.”

She added: “In many people’s eyes, food and farming are fast becoming climate villains, but there is huge potential for this sector to ultimately become the heroes. There are so many possible angles you can attack this problem from.”

This summer, approximately 30 entrepreneurs or teams will be selected to participate in a one-week residential intensive workshop culminating in them pitching their ideas to a panel of experts.

Of this initial cohort, around ten entrepreneurs and teams will be chosen for a further three-months of training to build their ventures.

Around five ventures will then be recommended for up to a total amount of £140,000 each to develop their businesses under continual mentorship for a further 8-12 months, followed by aftercare support.

Two additional similar waves will follow with the programme continuing to support entrepreneurs until 2027.