£3 million support fund announced for Welsh organic farmers

Organic farmers in Wales are set to receive a major financial boost, with the Deputy First Minister announcing £3 million in support payments for 2026–27.

The indicative funding will be available to all eligible farmers with organically certified land, reaffirming the Welsh government’s backing for the sector.

Ministers say the support reflects environmental, economic and social goals, with organic production viewed as central to Wales’ wider sustainability agenda.

The money is intended to help farmers remain viable as they transition into the new Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS), which replaces previous support frameworks.

Huw Irranca-Davies, the Deputy First Minister and minister responsible for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, said the government wanted organic businesses to have certainty ahead of next year.

“As we transition to the SFS, I want to let organic farmers know of the ongoing support so that they can make informed business decisions,” he said. “This announcement confirms our commitment to organic farmers across Wales.”

He emphasised the specific environmental gains associated with organic agriculture, including long-term soil improvement, water-quality protection and the avoidance of artificial fertilisers and pesticides.

The sector also feeds into Welsh supply chains, rural employment and the Community Food Strategy, including efforts to provide high-quality, locally grown vegetables for school meals.

During his Royal Welsh Winter Fair address today (24 November), Irranca-Davies will outline a broader vision for Welsh farming based on sustainable food production, environmental stewardship and strong rural communities.

Speaking ahead of the event, he said: “My vision is of a successful future for Welsh farming, including producing food sustainably, looking after our environment and underpinning our rural communities.

"With the SFS at the heart of this vision, we are committed to a vibrant and sustainable future for Welsh agriculture.”

The minister also acknowledged that the past year had brought significant challenges. Bluetongue was confirmed in Wales for the first time in 2025, and restrictions introduced in response caused notable disruption.

Following new evidence and farmer feedback, an all-Wales Restricted Zone was introduced earlier this month, and the government is encouraging early discussions with vets about vaccination ahead of spring 2026.

Avian influenza remains another concern, and mandatory housing measures for birds in Wales were introduced on 13 November due to elevated risk levels. Irranca-Davies thanked all sectors for their cooperation during what he described as a difficult period.

He said he hoped that “throughout 2026 and beyond we continue to work collaboratively together to maintain a robust and successful agriculture and food industry in Wales.”

The announcement comes at a pivotal time for the sector as it prepares for its most significant policy transition in a generation.