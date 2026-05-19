£300,000 training fund opens for Scotland's new farming entrants

New entrants to Scottish agriculture can now apply for a share of £300,000 in fully funded training support as the industry faces growing labour shortages and mounting pressure to develop the next generation of skilled workers.

Lantra Scotland, in partnership with the Scottish Government, has opened applications for this year’s Next Generation Practical Training Fund.

The funding package offers up to £500 per course for practical agricultural training, with additional support potentially available for higher-cost courses where applicants can demonstrate clear value.

The fund is aimed at helping people starting careers in farming and rural industries gain the practical skills needed to support modern agricultural businesses.

The funding comes as many farming businesses face increasing pressure to attract skilled workers, improve succession planning and build a resilient future workforce.

Eligible courses range from machinery operation and workplace safety to climate change mitigation, wildlife protection and farm business management.

Training covering financial planning and wider business skills is also included within the scheme.

Henry Graham, chair of the Farming Opportunities for New Entrants (FONE) group, said practical skills were essential to the future success of farming businesses.

“Learning practical skills is vital in enabling the next generation to contribute to farming businesses,” he said.

Lantra Scotland said the fund was designed to encourage more people into agriculture while helping rural businesses develop a skilled and adaptable workforce capable of meeting future challenges.

Funding may also be available for courses costing more than £500 where applicants can demonstrate wider benefits and value to the industry.

Applications for the Next Generation Practical Training Fund are now open.