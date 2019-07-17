£3000 farming bursary open for uni applicants

The £3000 bursary aims to help pursue a student's interest in sustainable farming (Photo: Royal Agricultural University)

A new sustainable farming bursary has been launched which looks to give £3000 to six successful applicants.

The fund will be awarded to UK-based undergraduate students at either the Royal Agricultural University (RAU) and the University of Reading.

It will be given to applicants under the age of 35 to support their academic studies.

The bursary aims to help pursue their interest in, and knowledge of, sustainable farming and agricultural practices.







Six applicants will each receive a £3000 cash award in their first year, and a further £1000 cash award provided by their university.

Cereals company Jordans and the Prince’s Countryside Fund are behind the fund, called the Sustainable Agriculture Bursary.

The recipients of the bursary will also have access to mentoring from experts at Jordans and the Prince’s Countryside Fund, as well as benefitting from event invitations and access to both organisations’ networks.

A statement released by the four organisations say they are 'dedicated' to caring for the environment.

The bursary is part of their commitment to help build a 'more sustainable future for all by making a positive impact in agriculture'.

Students with an offer to study agricultural courses at either Reading or the RAU starting in September 2019 are eligible to apply.

Applications close on Friday 30th August at 12 noon.