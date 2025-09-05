£322m boost for Scottish farmers and crofters as payments begin

Over 14,000 farming and crofting businesses in Scotland are set to benefit from £322 million in support payments now being issued.

As of 1 September, 77% of eligible funding under the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) and Greening measures has already been distributed.

The funds form a critical part of farm and croft incomes, helping to provide stability in an industry often exposed to fluctuating markets, rising input costs and unpredictable weather.

The payments are regarded as essential for maintaining food production, supporting rural employment, and safeguarding communities across Scotland’s more fragile farming areas.

Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie stressed the importance of Scotland’s approach to supporting the sector, noting that direct payments continue north of the border.

“Unlike elsewhere in the UK, Scotland has maintained direct payments to farmers and crofters because we know how important it is to have stability and the ability to plan in agriculture,” he said.

“Getting more of the funds out at an earlier date is hugely positive for the sector and we are playing our part in supporting a resilient and stable agricultural sector to ensure our food security.”

He confirmed that the first tranche of payments, totalling around £322 million, had now begun to be processed and would start arriving in farm and croft businesses’ accounts from this week.

“In total, the initial payments are worth approximately £322 million and will be paid to over 14,000 businesses across Scotland,” he said.

Mr Fairlie added that officials would continue to issue the remaining instalments over the coming weeks.

“Rural Payments and Inspections Division staff will continue to work through remaining payments as soon as possible over the coming weeks.”

The Scottish government’s 2025 Payments Strategy outlines that 95.24% of the value of support payments will be made by June 2026.