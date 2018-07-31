£4.2m centre for UK-wide agri-tech innovation opens









NFU President Minette Batters has formally opened the Royal Agricultural University’s (RAU) new centre, named after the late Professor John Alliston.The centre will be a base for Gloucestershire businesses of all kinds and a headquarters for innovators working across the UK’s agriculture and land-based industries.Located within the RAU’s campus in Cirencester, over half of the £4.2m Alliston Centre will be used by Farm491, the University’s agritech innovation and incubation hub.The rest will be home to the Cirencester Growth Hub - part of the Gloucestershire Growth Hub network - supporting local enterprises to achieve their potential, expand and create jobs.The 15,000 sq ft building, in full operation from 31 July, will create a collaborative, entrepreneurial community where businesses can be born and developed.Examples of innovators already working with Farm491 include Multibox, which aims to produce low-cost insects for fish and animal feed; Horse Logic, a consultancy optimizing equine performance and welfare and Raw Energy, which develops renewable energy assets.Opening the Centre, Minette Batters, NFU President said it is "refreshing" to be a part of and witness agritech innovation on this scale.“With Brexit presenting a myriad of challenges, UK agriculture is and will continue to embrace technology as tools for the future. Seeing the diversity of entrepreneurs and innovators on show at this opening demonstrates how forward-thinking we already are when it comes to new technology,” she said.“If we don’t invest in new technology we will never deliver on the Government’s strategy for a ‘Green Brexit’. Technology in farming is the future.”Visitors from the land-based sector joined the RAU community, Farm491 members, and potential investors for the plaque unveiling.Prince Charles, who is President of the RAU, also recorded a video message to mark the occasion.Ali Hadavizadeh, Farm491 Programme Manager said: “This is an ideal environment for agribusiness SMEs who need a multi-location presence, with Gloucestershire being accessible and convenient. Our vision is that self-employed agribusiness entrepreneurs will collaborate, form partnerships and make contacts with a range of other businesses at all stages of development.”