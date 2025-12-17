£400 heating payments available for farming and crofting families

Farmers and crofters struggling with rising heating bills this winter are being urged to seek help, with RSABI offering payments of at least £400 to help keep rural homes warm.

As temperatures fall and cost-of-living pressures persist, the Scottish agricultural charity is reminding those working in, or retired from, farming and crofting that its Help for Heating payments are available to households facing fuel poverty.

RSABI says the support is aimed at people spending more than 10% of their household income on heating costs, a threshold many rural households exceed due to older properties and limited heating options. Funding of typically £400 per household is available, with applications designed to be simple and quick.

The charity provides emotional, practical and financial support to the agricultural community and is encouraging anyone struggling to contact its freephone helpline or use the online assessment tool to check eligibility. Case officers guide applicants through the process and can advise on additional support.

Chris McVey, welfare manager at RSABI, said rural housing and rising costs were creating growing pressure. “Rural properties can often be older and more challenging to heat and with the on-going cost-of-living challenge, many are facing mounting financial pressure. As the temperature drops, it’s important to make sure that you and your home are kept warm."

He said the scheme was intended to remove barriers to accessing help. “Our Help for Heating payments are simple and quick to apply for and, with funding typically £400 per household, they are available to those spending more than 10% of their household income on heating costs,” he added.

RSABI is also highlighting the wider support it can offer to households under strain. This includes advice on energy efficiency, referrals to other organisations and rapid financial assistance where needed.

“In cases where finances have become really difficult, we can also very quickly arrange a pre-paid debit card to pay for grocery shopping,” Mr McVey said. “We can also arrange purchases for when household goods break down, and people are struggling to pay for replacement items.”

Longer-term help is available through RSABI’s Annual Beneficiary scheme, which provides regular payments to eligible individuals to help top up income over time.

With winter placing added strain on mental health as well as finances, RSABI is also encouraging members of the farming community to look out for one another through its #KeepTalking campaign.

“A conversation with those around you could also help raise awareness of the services we offer to ensure those struggling to stay warm in their homes know that support is available, particularly older people and those living on their own,” Mr McVey said.

RSABI is urging anyone in the farming and crofting community worried about heating costs to get in touch as soon as possible.