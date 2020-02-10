£40m fund to help Scottish farmers become greener

The fund will help farmers in Scotland tackle climate change, Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said

The Scottish government has announced £40 million funding to help farmers and crofters move toward climate-friendly practices.

The Agricultural Transformation Programme aims to support the farming industry's contribution in meeting Scotland’s climate change ambitions.

The fund will support farmers in undertaking a range of actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and support sustainable farming and land use.

It will also seek to improve the environmental sustainability of the sector by protecting natural habitats and building sustainability through business practices that encourage productivity and innovation.







The Scottish government's Rural Economy Secretary, Fergus Ewing said the programme will help position farmers in taking advantage of the green economy.

The recently-announced Climate Change Bill - which aims to have all of Scotland's emissions offset by 2045 - sets a target of a 75% reduction by 2030.

“Scotland’s land and the manner in which we use and manage it must adapt and change if we are to meet our ambitious net zero targets,” he said.

“The main focus of this programme is to offer ways to enable farmers to make changes to their business so they drive forward the transition to a low carbon future, delivering a sustainable, productive, and profitable agricultural sector.”

Mr Ewing added: “While we will set out the detail of how the fund will operate in due course, our Programme for Government has already set out our steps in response to the climate emergency, including significantly increasing tree planting levels, restoring peatland, and promoting low carbon agricultural practices, including organic practices.

“Achieving this will require every one of us to think about what you can do to ensure you play your part in transitioning to a net zero future,” he said.

It follows a recent WWF Scotland report which suggested that Scottish farmers have the potential to slash emissions by 38 percent by 2045.