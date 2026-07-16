£5,000 fines unveiled for waste dumped on farms and countryside

Fly-tippers targeting farms and the countryside could face council-issued penalties of up to £5,000 under a major government crackdown on waste crime.

New legislation will increase the maximum fixed penalty for fly-tipping fivefold, from £1,000 to £5,000, while the highest penalty for littering will rise by 50%, from £500 to £750.

The tougher limits are due to come into force this summer, although councils will retain discretion over the amount imposed in individual cases.

Waste crime is estimated to cost the UK economy around £1 billion each year.

Fly-tipping incidents in England rose by 9% to 1.26 million in the latest figures, placing further pressure on farmers and rural landowners. FarmingUK previously reported that landowners are increasingly being left to cover the cost of clearing dumped waste.

Local authorities will be able to set penalties between the minimum and maximum thresholds, allowing the punishment to reflect the seriousness of each offence.

The changes will be particularly relevant to farmers and landowners, who can be left dealing with waste dumped on fields, gateways and private tracks.

Illegal dumping can block access, disrupt farming operations and create hazards for livestock, machinery and the surrounding environment.

Ministers said the higher maximum penalties would provide a stronger deterrent and better reflect the harm caused to communities and the countryside.

Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds said: “Fly-tipping and littering is a disgrace that blights local communities.”

She added: “We are sending a clear message to those who dump their rubbish - we are coming after you and you will pay the price.”

The changes form part of the government’s Waste Crime Action Plan, which covers offences ranging from rubbish abandoned on roadsides and rural land to the operation of large illegal waste sites.

Other measures include digital waste tracking, stronger court powers that could see offenders lose waste licences and enhanced background checks intended to prevent rogue operators remaining in the industry.

Councils have also received updated guidance on identifying and seizing vehicles linked to fly-tipping, taking cases to court and securing convictions against vehicle owners.

The government said the wider package would support efforts to improve local environments and help communities take greater pride in where they live.

Anyone who witnesses fly-tipping or suspects illegal waste activity can report it anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through its website.