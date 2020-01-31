£500k boost to support digital infrastructure in Welsh marts

Funding has been announced to support digital infrastructure investments by eligible livestock auction markets, collection centres and abattoirs.

Half a million pounds worth of funding will be made available to small and medium-sized businesses across Wales.

The fund has been awarded by the Welsh government as part of moves to strengthen and simplify digital animal traceability through a single multi-species database.

Over the next three months, from February 1, eligible businesses which serve as Central Point Recording Centres (CPRCs) can apply for funding to upgrade their digital infrastructure.







This will allow an increased use of technology, and support the required future introduction of Bovine Electronic Identification alongside the similar successful system for sheep, which is administered by Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) subsidiary company EIDCYMRU.

Once Bovine EID Tags are introduced, cattle can be scanned and the data transferred to a tablet or PC and uploaded to EIDCymru.

CPRCs therefore play a central role in a robust system of animal traceability which gives consumers confidence and allows swift action to be taken in case of any outbreak of animal disease.

Rural affairs minister, Lesley Griffiths said: “We are pleased to announce funding to help a significant number of small and medium sized businesses which are important to the rural economy in Wales in their capacity as CPRCs.

“This funding will offer the support needed to upgrade IT infrastructure, allowing for the increased use of technology to further strengthen Wales’s already robust system of animal traceability.

“Our announcement will provide an innovative solution to some of the potential issues which could deter some facilities from operating in the future.

“Supporting CPRCs to embrace technology will also help make the next generation of farmers entering the sector aware of the advantages of EID in managing livestock.”

Gwyn Howells, Chief Executive of HCC, said the £500,000 funding is a significant investment for the industry.

“It will help a range of businesses to access the latest technology which will streamline the process of reporting animal movements, and add to the resilience and sustainability of the whole sector.”