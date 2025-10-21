£50k fund backs projects to promote Scotch Beef, Lamb and Pork

A £50,000 fund has been launched to help communities across Scotland celebrate Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb and Specially Selected Pork through grassroots projects and events.

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) has relaunched its Community Marketing Fund, designed to support local initiatives that educate, inspire and promote the country’s red meat brands.

Since the start of the year, the fund has backed a wide range of activities. Young rugby players at Boroughmuir RFC Youth Academy learned how red meat can fuel athletic performance, while Slow Food Edinburgh hosted Beyond the Chop, a butchery demonstration showcasing Scotch Lamb.

In Orkney, school pupils explored the farm-to-fork journey at a Food, Farming and Countryside Learning Day, and visitors to the Turriff Show enjoyed cookery demonstrations featuring all three brands.

Emma Heath, QMS director of marketing, said the scheme was designed to empower local groups to get creative. “At Quality Meat Scotland, we’re committed to supporting initiatives that promote our red meat brands within the industry and in communities across Scotland.

"Whether it’s a charity cook-off, a butchery demo, or a local show, we want to make it possible for projects to come to life,” she explained.

QMS says the fund is not only about promoting Scotch Beef, Lamb and Pork but also about equipping the next generation with knowledge of nutrition, sustainability, and local produce.

Scotland’s national food and drink strategy emphasises the role of education in creating healthier diets, reducing food waste, and supporting the country’s rural economy.

With Scotland’s red meat sector employing thousands across farming, processing and retail, campaigns that highlight provenance and quality are seen as vital to sustaining rural livelihoods.

From schools learning about balanced diets to communities discovering how local meat supports both health and the economy, the Community Marketing Fund plays a part in connecting everyday food choices with bigger national priorities.

Applications are open to individuals, charities, businesses and organisations connected to the Scottish red meat supply chain, including show societies.

There is no maximum award limit, but grants are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and assessed monthly on impact, reach, and value for money. Applicants will hear back within six weeks.

While QMS cannot support every project, all submissions will be considered promptly. Groups are encouraged to apply early via the online form before the fund is fully allocated.