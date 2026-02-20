£50k raised in days to help elderly farmer hit with huge fly-tipping bill

An elderly farmer left facing prosecution after becoming the victim of a massive fly-tipping incident has been rescued by a public fundraising campaign that raised £50,000 in just three days.

The Hertfordshire farmer, in his 80s, was legally responsible for clearing a 200-tonne dump of waste left on his land near St Albans.

Despite having done nothing wrong, he was facing an estimated clean-up bill of between £40,000 and £50,000 — a cost he said he could not afford.

The case comes amid growing national focus on waste crime, with the Environment Agency recently unveiling drones, laser mapping and new digital screening tools in a major crackdown designed to stop illegal operators before they even get started.

The rubbish dumped on the St Albans farm, which includes toxic waste as well as roofing material, bathroom and kitchen fittings and household items, has been rotting in the field since last summer. More than six months on, it still has not been removed.

After the story appeared in the national press, Archie Ford, a member of the public from near Salisbury in Wiltshire, launched a Crowdfunding appeal with a target of £45,000.

By 18 February, just three days after the campaign began, donations had surged past £50,000. More than 1,600 people contributed.

The farmer, who has asked to remain anonymous, said: “I am absolutely blown away by the support we have had.”

“A huge thanks to Archie for launching the campaign and everyone who has donated,” he added.

He said he had received varying quotes for clearing the waste, ranging from £40,000 to close to £50,000.

The farmer also confirmed he had been awarded a further £3,000 through the Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner Fund.

Mr Ford said he was shocked to learn that farmers can be held legally responsible for clearing illegally dumped rubbish.

“I could not believe it when I read that this farmer could face prosecution… when he is the victim of the crime,” he said.

After educating himself on the issue, he described the situation as “outrageous and an enormous injustice”.

“I have huge respect and admiration for our farmers,” he added, saying the response showed how strongly the story resonated with the public.

The NFU said fly-tipping costs the farming industry tens of millions of pounds each year through clean-up costs, environmental damage and harm to wildlife.

In a recent House of Lords debate, peers warned waste crime costs the wider economy more than £1 billion annually and described fly-tipping as “out of control”.

The union is calling for authorities to work more closely together to secure more arrests and convictions, alongside tougher penalties that reflect the true impact of rural dumping.

It is also urging the government and waste sector to raise awareness of householders’ legal responsibilities, and has called for a simpler reporting system so victims only have to report incidents once.

The fundraising page will remain open until 18 March, and the farmer has requested that any money raised beyond the cost of clearing his land will go towards supporting other fly-tipping victims.