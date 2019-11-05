£50k raised to save popular Edinburgh farm from closure

The urban farm was set up to give disadvantaged people new opportunities (Photo: Gorgie City Farm/Facebook)

The public have raised more than £55,000 in order to keep a popular Edinburgh farm attraction open.

Last week, Gorgie Farm, one of the last of its kind in Scotland, closed after going into liquidation resulting in 18 job losses.

MHA Henderson Loggie were appointed to shut the site due to the 'tough funding climate'.

But now a crowdfunder campaign has been set up by former members of staff to save the urban farm from closing.







Over £55,000 has been raised out of a target of £100,000 as of Tuesday 5 November.

Set up 40 years ago to promote social cohesion and opportunities for disadvantaged urban people, the farm keeps a wide range of livestock and pets.

The City of Edinburgh Council funded the initiative, along with various trusts and individual donors.

The farm has previously been saved from closure. In 2016, a crowdfunding campaign raised more than £100,000 to stop it from shutting its doors.

But in a statement announced on Friday (1 November), the site looks set to be permanently closed.

Livestock, including sheep, pigs, ducks, geese and chickens, will be sold for slaughter and pets will be re-homed.

Gorgie City Farm chairman George Elles said: “Falling revenues due to a decline in external funding, and rising costs, have made it impossible for Gorgie City Farm to continue to provide our services to the community in Edinburgh.

“We were buoyed by the successful appeal three years ago but sadly cannot find a route to a sustainable future in the current funding climate.

“We are sincerely grateful to all our staff who have worked tirelessly to provide much needed services and an accessible amenity for the city, and to our volunteers who have been inspired by the opportunities and support we have been able to offer.

“We don’t underestimate what this decision will mean to them all and are full of pride of what they have achieved.”