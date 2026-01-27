£59m secured as farmers extend Countryside Stewardship agreements

Nearly £59 million in Countryside Stewardship funding has been secured after almost 80% of farmers offered an extension chose to continue with Mid Tier agreements for a further year.

The Rural Payments Agency (RPA) said today (27 January) close to four in five eligible farmers accepted the offer, allowing existing agreements to roll over on current terms.

More than 4,000 farmers took up the extension, providing continuity for environmental management work already under way on their farms.

The Countryside Stewardship Mid Tier scheme supports farmers and land managers to deliver environmental outcomes alongside food production, with options including habitat creation, hedgerow management and measures to reduce water pollution.

According to the government, the scheme is intended to support farm resilience while contributing to targets on nature recovery, carbon storage and sustainable food production.

The extensions come as farmers continue to adjust to wider changes in agricultural support, including the phase-out of direct payments, with many businesses seeking greater short-term certainty over income streams.

Extending existing agreements allows participants to continue under familiar conditions while longer-term policy reforms are developed.

Farming Minister Dame Angela Eagle said: “We’re backing British farmers to create a productive and sustainable future for farming.

"Extending Countryside Stewardship Mid Tier agreements ensures farmers have the certainty and support they need to plan ahead.”

She added: “It’s heartening to see most farmers offered an extension have accepted, allowing them to continue growing their businesses, getting more British food on our plates, and helping to restore nature.”

Oliver Munn, chief executive of the Rural Payments Agency, said: “We're pleased that so many farmers have chosen to continue their Countryside Stewardship agreements.

"These extensions provide stability and allow farmers to keep delivering important environmental outcomes on their land.”

The agency confirmed that all accepted extensions have now been processed and that confirmation letters will be issued to customers.

Farmers with land included within a Site of Special Scientific Interest must confirm consent with Natural England by 19 February 2026 for their extension to take effect.