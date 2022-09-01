£5m fund to promote use of peatlands for sustainable farming

The government has launched a new £5 million fund to promote the use of peatlands for sustainable farming.

Defra said it will support the uptake of paludiculture, which is the practice of farming on rewetted peatland.

This will help further safeguard food security, produce alternatives to horticultural peat and reduce environmental impacts, the department said.

The announcement follows an extensive public consultation, which received more than 5,000 responses.

Over 95% of these responded said they favour government taking action to ban retail peat sales by 2024.

And following the consultation, the government has pledged to work with the horticulture sector on speeding up their transition to peat-free alternatives.

Responding to the measures, the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) said many farmers were already trialling raising water tables and farming regeneratively to mitigate their climate impacts.

"The CLA hopes that we will continue to see a wide variety of measures for peat to minimise emissions and encourage sustainable British food production," said president Mark Tufnell.

“The CLA will be very interested in the recommendations from the Lowland Agricultural Peat Task Force and we await the publication of its report.

"We will be keeping a close eye on developments of these measures and will aim to learn the exact details of the funding programmes as more details emerge.”