£5m funding boost to fast-track UK agri-tech innovations

A fresh round of funding aimed at supercharging agricultural technology is set to open next month, as the government announces a new £5m competition.

Launching on 2 June, the initiative blends public grant funding with private investment to help small agri-tech businesses bring ready-to-use farm innovations to market.

Guidance for applicants has now been published by Defra on its online blog, to help applicants prepare for the Farming Innovation Investor Partnerships competition.

Run by Defra and Innovate UK, the fund supports businesses looking to scale up experimental technologies that have clear benefits for English farmers, growers, and agricultural enterprises.

Unlike traditional grants, the competition pairs government support with backing from over 150 vetted private investment firms, creating a powerful incentive for long-term commercial success.

The scheme has a focus on high-growth, high-potential agri-tech ventures, with the previous pilot round attracting over £10m in private investment.

Five businesses were issued funding in that round, including Upcycled Plant Protein (UPP), whose robotic broccoli harvester is now drawing attention for its automation potential in UK fields.

To be eligible for the competition, applicants must be a micro, small or medium-sized business with an experimental technology that is close to market.

Projects must also demonstrate clear benefits to farmers, growers and agricultural businesses based in England.

Each project should have a total cost ranging from £750,000 to £3 million and must be completed within a period of up to 18 months.

Additionally, all project work must be carried out entirely within the United Kingdom.

Grant funding will cover up to 45% of project costs for micro and small organisations, and up to 35% for medium-sized organisations.

Applications will open on 2 June 2025 and close on 2 July 2025.