£67m Highland estate sale highlights strength of Scotland's land market

One of Scotland’s most significant rural estates has been brought to market with a £67 million guide price, offering a large-scale, diversified Highland business spanning farming, sporting, forestry and natural capital income.

Savills has launched Tulchan Estate near Grantown-on-Spey, offering 100% of the shareholding in Tulchan Sporting Estates Limited. The corporate sale structure reflects the scale and operational breadth of the holding.

Extending to approximately 21,768 acres along the River Spey and straddling the Cairngorms National Park boundary, Tulchan represents one of the largest estates to come to the open market in recent years.

Large Highland estates of this size rarely change hands publicly. Growing investor appetite for land with environmental assets — including peatland, woodland and biodiversity potential — has strengthened demand for diversified rural holdings across Scotland.

While Tulchan carries royal heritage, having once hosted Edward VII, George V and George VI, it now operates as a modern rural enterprise with multiple revenue streams.

The estate includes a productive in-hand livestock farm supported by five tenanted farms, alongside hospitality operations centred on Tulchan Lodge. Home-reared beef, lamb and game are supplied into the estate’s catering business, integrating farming and hospitality income.

The sale reflects continued investor interest in diversified Scottish rural estates

Environmental projects form a key part of the estate’s long-term strategy. Around 1,100 acres of peatland have been restored, strengthening biodiversity and positioning the estate within Scotland’s expanding carbon and natural capital markets.

Tulchan is accredited by Wildlife Estates Scotland and includes extensive native woodland and commercial forestry. There is also scope for further woodland creation, habitat enhancement and potential renewable energy development, subject to consents.

Sporting rights remain central to the estate’s profile. Tulchan offers eight miles of double-bank salmon fishing on the River Spey, alongside two driven grouse moors extending over 13,000 acres, deer stalking and pheasant shooting.

Recent seasons have recorded close to 400 salmon and more than 120 sea trout, reinforcing the estate’s standing within Scotland’s sporting sector.

Accommodation includes Tulchan Lodge, refurbished in 2018 and operating as a high-end hospitality venue, together with additional lodges and 28 estate dwellings generating rental income.

Despite its scale and relative seclusion, the estate is accessible, located nine miles from Grantown-on-Spey and 38 miles from Inverness Airport.

Luke French, head of rural agency at Savills Scotland, said: “Tulchan is an estate like no other. Multi-faceted rural enterprises of this calibre and scale are rare.”

He added that the estate combines “a world-class hospitality offering” with environmental stewardship.

At £67 million, Tulchan is expected to attract interest from ultra-high-net-worth buyers, overseas investors and those seeking exposure to Scotland’s sporting and natural capital sectors.

With farming, forestry, sporting and environmental income streams operating alongside each other, the sale reflects the continued evolution of Highland estates into diversified rural businesses positioned for long-term land-based returns.