£6m funding for Scotland's hill farmers lands early

More than £6 million has been paid out to over 1,000 hill farming businesses through the Scottish Upland Sheep Support Scheme (SUSSS).

For the second consecutive year, over 95% of eligible applications were processed and paid before the end of May, the Scottish government has confirmed.

It said this demonstrated its "continued commitment" to timely support for farmers working on some of Scotland’s most challenging land.

The SUSSS provides targeted financial assistance to sheep producers who depend on poorer quality rough grazing land, offering funding alongside the Basic Payment Scheme.

The scheme plays a critical role in sustaining rural economies and ensuring the viability of sheep farming, where environmental conditions and market volatility can make business continuity especially difficult.

Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie said: "We are acutely aware that farmers need to be able to plan their year and it is why we remain committed to directly supporting them, unlike elsewhere in the UK where payments are being stopped.

"Turning the applications around quickly and getting this money into accounts, as per the payment strategy, allows farmers to stabilise cash flow and invest in their businesses.”

He continued: “We have an incredible sheep sector that is globally renowned, with thousands of jobs dependant on well managed robust hill flocks, often in areas where we want to ensure there is no rural depopulation.

"This payment scheme is unique in the UK and we maintain it because we recognise the value of supporting our upland hill farmers.”