£6m unveiled for farmers affected by winter floods

The latest application round of the Farming Recovery Fund is now open for eligible farmers to apply

Farmers seriously affected by February's devastating floods can now apply for a slice of the government's £6 million recovery fund.

Grants of between £500 and £25,000 are available under the scheme to help farmers recover from last winter's floods caused by Storm Dennis.

It was the fourth named storm of the 2019/20 season, characterised by heavy and persistent rain - between 50 and 100mm - falling onto already saturated land.

Farmers in parts of Herefordshire, Shropshire, Worcestershire, Gloucestershire, Staffordshire, Nottinghamshire and North and East Yorkshire can apply for the fund.







The grants follow earlier rounds of funding for those affected in the July 2019 and November 2019 floods, bringing the total pot of funding to £10m.

The government also provided a derogation from the crop diversification requirement. This was made to help ensure farmers who were not able to plant spring crops would not be unfairly penalised.

Chief executive of the RPA, Paul Caldwell said the floods in February had caused a 'devastating impact' on farming communities across the North and Midlands.

“The RPA has been working hard to ensure farmers feel supported during this time and from today eligible farmers will be able to access the £6m fund to help them get back on their feet," Mr Caldwell said.

“Our new online portal will make it easier for farmers and landowners to submit an application and we’ve also given farmers an extra month this year to apply for their BPS payment.”