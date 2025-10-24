£7.4m added to Scotland's farm investment fund amid soaring demand

NFU Scotland has welcomed a major funding boost to the Scottish government’s Future Farming Investment Scheme (FFIS), describing it as a vital vote of confidence in the industry’s drive for innovation.

Following sustained lobbying, Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs Mairi Gougeon announced an extra £7.4 million for the scheme — increasing its total budget to £21.4 million, more than a 50% rise.

The scheme forms part of Scotland’s wider agricultural reform programme, aimed at improving productivity while reducing emissions.

The announcement came during NFU Scotland’s Autumn Conference on 23 October at the Royal Highland Showground, where the focus was on science and innovation in agriculture.

Launched in July, the FFIS offers flexible capital grants designed to help farmers and crofters invest in efficiency measures and climate- and nature-friendly practices.

The scheme has attracted exceptional interest, with 7,584 applications submitted before the deadline — evidence, the union said, of the industry’s determination to invest in sustainable growth.

Announcing the increased funding, Ms Gougeon said the FFIS was “a blueprint for how we will continue to deliver practical support to your businesses – whether through investments in agri-tech solutions or initiatives that address climate and nature challenges.”

She added: “It is a powerful example of what can be achieved when we come together and I am pleased to confirm its total funding will increase from £14 million to £21.4 million.”

NFU Scotland President Andrew Connon said the increase was a clear recognition of the sector’s ambitions. “This additional £7 million is a very welcome response to the strong case we’ve made for greater investment in farm productivity and innovation,” he said.

“The exceptional demand for the scheme shows that farmers and crofters are ready to invest in a more efficient, sustainable future – they just need the right support to do it. We thank the Cabinet Secretary for listening and recognising that ambition.”

In addition to the FFIS uplift, NFU Scotland also welcomed further funding for innovation and wellbeing projects across the agricultural sector, including continued backing for MyHerdStats, Farmstrong, and new Knowledge Transfer and Innovation Fund (KTIF) initiatives.

During the conference, the union also launched its new Policy Strategy, setting out priorities for the future of agricultural support.

The strategy places a strong emphasis on securing long-term investment and funding to underpin the transformation of Scottish farming.