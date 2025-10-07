£72,500 repayment ordered after farmer tips hazardous waste

A Cornish farmer who illegally dumped more than 10,000 tonnes of hazardous waste, including asbestos, has been ordered to repay £72,500 or face jail.

Martin Harvey ran the illegal waste site at Shepherds Farm, St Newlyn East, where Environment Agency officers discovered massive piles of household, demolition and hazardous materials.

Despite repeated warnings, Harvey continued to operate the unlawful business and attempted to flatten land for development.

At Truro Crown Court on 3 October, Harvey pleaded guilty to four offences. He was handed a three-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered to pay £16,653.99 in costs within one year. In addition, he must repay £72,500 by 9 January 2026 or serve three months in prison.

The court heard there was no Environmental Permit for the site, which is required to legally deposit waste. Harvey instead used rubble, demolition waste and asbestos to fill in a wooded valley and a watercourse to create flat land for construction — despite having no planning permission.

Environment Agency inspections between February and July 2023 found repeated breaches, including waste burning in a homemade incinerator. Officers observed tyres and other materials being set alight, while tiles containing asbestos were discovered near a watercourse.

Harvey declined an interview with the Environment Agency but submitted three statements under caution. He claimed he was preparing the land for new agricultural buildings and believed exemptions allowed him to import construction rubble.

He admitted being “paid a modest sum” to receive waste but denied asbestos was present and insisted he held an exemption permitting waste burning.

Sally Turberville of the Environment Agency said: “Waste criminals should be aware how seriously we take their offending, including the financial benefit they obtain from their illegal activities.

“Offenders like Harvey simply won’t get away with concealing information or their assets. Waste crime can be a blight on the environment, communities and to legitimate businesses.

“If anyone suspects that waste crime is taking place in your community, contact our 24/7 hotline on 0800 80 70 60 or report it anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The case highlights the Environment Agency’s wider crackdown on waste crime, which it says continues to cause serious harm to local environments, communities and legitimate businesses across the South West.