£750k available to support 10 PhDs in agriculture

Agricultural studentship funding call opens for academic institutions

Almost £750,000 has been made available to academic institutions to support up to 10 PhDs in the field of agriculture.

Starting in 2020, the studentships will deliver the next generation of experts across agriculture and horticulture.

The 10 PhDs will focus on research such as integrated pest management, data, genetics, environment, animal health and welfare and business.

AHDB has called for academic institutions to apply for the significant funding.







This invitation is open to all UK universities, colleges and research institutes.

Dr Bill Parker, AHDB Director of Research, said: “We have coordinated our research priorities between sectors, and this call for new scientific talent acknowledges that the landscape we work within is rapidly changing.

“We also have a focus on changing industry behaviour, whether that is increasing adoption of integrated pest management, utilising data and technology or improving labour management.”

Organisations will be expected to demonstrate a record of excellence in the specific area of research as well as providing high-quality and well-managed research degree programmes.

Similar to last year, AHDB is collaborating with the AgriFood Charities Partnership (AFCP) to co-fund a PhD studentship in a topic relevant to both either ammonia and/or carbon in the environment and responsible antibiotic use in calves.

Queries and applications should be sent to studentships@ahdb.org.uk. The deadline for submissions is before midday on 30 September 2019. Results of the selection process will be announced by 8 January 2020.