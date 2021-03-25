£750k fund to support 2021 Royal Highland Show

Government funding of £750,000 will be provided to support this year's Royal Highland Show which is set to commence behind closed doors.

Show organisers the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) has confirmed that a live event will go ahead for 2021, albeit with no audience.

Taking place in the week commencing 14 June, the show will see livestock judging, equestrian, food and drink and rural skills.

The annual event will be livestreamed from the showground in Edinburgh to an online audience.

It comes after the RHASS' future was called into question following a substantial loss of income due to the mass cancellation of events last year.

But detailed planning in collaboration with the Scottish government has led to a £750,000 fund being issued to the society to help support the show's future.

RHASS chairman Bill Gray said: “The support we have garnered from the wider agricultural sector, coupled with Scottish government funding, reinforces the importance of the show.

"This showcase will enable us to shine a light on our farmers and rural communities, who have been steadfast throughout this pandemic and allow us the opportunity to promote rural Scotland to a wider audience.”

Scotland's rural economy secretary, Fergus Ewing added that the Royal Highland Show was an important annual event in the farming and rural calendar.

"While it’s a shame that we cannot meet in the usual way, I am looking forward to being able to recognise the hard work of the entrants and celebrate their achievements.”

Details of the event will be released over the coming days, RHASS said.