£8m cattle emissions research centre to be built in NI

Northern Ireland’s livestock sector is to get a new £8 million research facility aimed at helping cattle farms cut emissions while protecting productivity.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir has welcomed the award of the construction contract for the new Ruminant Emissions Research Facility at the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute, Hillsborough.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs is investing £8m in the project, which will support research into greenhouse gas and ammonia emissions from cattle.

The specialist unit will allow scientists to measure emissions from cattle under controlled conditions, with the findings expected to support future emissions-reduction measures and strengthen climate reporting.

The investment comes as the livestock sector faces growing pressure to reduce its environmental impact while maintaining food production and farm business resilience.

Construction work is due to begin early this month, marking a key milestone in the delivery of the project.

Mr Muir said the appointment of a contractor meant work could soon get under way.

“I welcome that a contractor has been appointed and construction will soon be underway,” he said.

He said the facility would support scientists in developing “innovative, low carbon farming practices” with reduced ammonia emissions, while strengthening environmental outcomes and sustaining the productivity and economic resilience of the agri-food sector.

“This investment highlights our continued support for AFBI’s research and its critical role in informing policy and driving innovation across the sector.”

Prof Elizabeth Magowan, Director of AFBI Sustainable Agri-Food Sciences, said the new facility would be a significant addition to AFBI’s research infrastructure.

“The Ruminant Emissions Research Facility represents a strategically important addition to AFBI’s research infrastructure,” she said.

She said the site would help bridge the gap between detailed laboratory studies and commercial farm systems, giving scientists a specialist platform to support practical research for the livestock sector.

Prof Magowan said it would enable AFBI to deliver “world class leading science” supporting innovation and sustainability across the agri-food sector.

The new research centre is expected to play a key role in developing practical ways to reduce emissions from cattle production, while supporting Northern Ireland’s wider climate and agri-food ambitions.