'Highly scenic' livestock farm situated by loch enters market

Extending to about 149.5 acres, Duallin Farm, for sale for £975,000, includes a traditional farmhouse, contemporary house and range of farm buildings.The land extends to approximately 149.5 acres and is a mix of permanent pasture and rough grazings.The farmland is set out in 12 enclosures, with water provided by burns.The property holds a Heritable Right to graze up to 300 sheep on the National Trust’s Ben Lawers National Nature Reserve.Emma Chalmers, partner with Galbraith, said: “Duallin Farm is situated in a highly scenic setting above Loch Tay and commanding impressive views.“It is centred on two homes, one is the traditional farmhouse and the second is a contemporary six-bedroom house.“The new home offers the potential to continue or expand the bed-and-breakfast business. In addition, planning permission has been granted for the construction of three holiday chalets, offering great potential for the future.”She added: “The lifestyle on offer at Duallin is wonderful, in an exceptionally pretty and popular part of Highland Perthshire. The opportunity to continue and further expand the tourism business is significant and this would provide an additional revenue stream for the purchasers.”The farm buildings include a cattle court, tractor shed with lean-to cattle court, implement store, and general purpose shed.