'Little evidence' consumers are turning to plant-based diets

During the 12 weeks ending 30 December, total primary meat retail sales remained steady, the latest data from Kantar Worldpanel shows. Within this, some meat categories did perform more strongly than others.According to AHDB Pork, who analysed the data, retails sales volumes of fresh and frozen primary pork recorded a 4% increase year-on-year, although declining shelf prices meant that the value remained stable.The picture was less positive for other pig meat products. Bacon sales declined 3% in volume compared to year earlier levels and sausages remained stable in volume terms, while ham recorded a modest decline. Overall, while total pig meat sales were stable on the year during the period, the value of the market declined 3%.Beef and lamb sales both recorded a 2% decline in sales volumes compared to the previous year, though rising prices meant the value of lamb sales increased.Beef recorded falling prices and so value was down. Both categories also recorded lower sales volumes across the 52 week period, although rising burger sales meant the decline for total beef protein was less than 1%.AHDB Pork says there is 'little evidence' at present to suggest there has been a significant turn towards plant-based diets, despite extensive press coverage.However, it remains to be seen whether 'Veganuary' has impacted meat sales in the New Year.