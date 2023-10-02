'Absolute carnage': Over 30 sheep mauled to death by two loose dogs

Over thirty sheep have been mauled to death by two out-of-control dogs in an incident described as 'absolute carnage' by Warwickshire Police.

The force's rural crime team have released drone footage of the sheep worrying incident, which happened near Stretton-on-Dunsmore.

The owner failed to capture the dogs and made no attempt to alert nearby farmers or authorities, officers said.

The farmer and shepherd were able to catch one of the dogs, stopping it from attacking the rest of the flock. The second dog eventually made its way back home.

Warwickshire rural crime team described the incident as 'absolute carnage' and said it's the 'worst single attack' on sheep they've ever had to deal with.

"Over 30 ewes were killed during the night of 19 February 2023 after two dogs escaped from a nearby garden," the team wrote on social media.

"We quickly identified the owner of both dogs and attended the address.

"A dog control order was immediately issued to the owner to protect both the public and other animals.

"It was the farmer's wishes that the matter be formally dealt with through a Community Resolution (out-of-court procedure)."

As such, the owner agreed to pay costs of £3,300 directly to the farmer and voluntarily destroy one dog.

The owner also has to ensure the dog is not left outside unattended at any time, as well as to ensure the perimeter of the property is secure.

Officers said this type of incident "causes a significant amount of unnecessary distress to all parties" and "can be easily avoided".

"Each year, we regrettably receive multiple reports of dog vs. sheep incidents, but this is by far the worst single attack our team has had to deal with," the team said.

"Please, if you walk your dog near livestock, keep them on a lead. If you live in an area where livestock graze, make every effort you can to secure your garden."