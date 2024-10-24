'Absolutely spectacular' Scottish Borders hill farm now for sale

A hill farm which has been the setting for films due to being located in one of the most scenic areas of the Scottish Borders has launched onto the market.

Talla Farm, located on south eastern shores of the Talla Reservoir, has over 760-acres of land, including extensive areas of hill grazing and grade 5.1 in-bye pasture.

There are recently planted areas of native broadleaved trees and surrounding pasture, providing a haven for wildlife. The Talla Water, with a natural waterfall, runs through part of it.

Galbraith, which is selling the farm, said the beauty of the holding and its surroundings offers the potential to create a tourism business.

Natural capital and environmental interests of the land could also be developed, subject to all necessary consents and approvals.

(Photo: Galbraith)

Duncan Barrie of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, said the farm was in an 'absolutely spectacular' location.

He said: "The farm has been a setting for films and television adverts, which provide additional income and may be an option that could be pursued by the purchaser, if desired.

"The property offers a superb rural lifestyle, with a versatile set of buildings and adjoining area of land and woodland all within a stunning rural position which is hard to beat.”

(Photo: Galbraith)

The farmhouse is surrounded by productive pasture land and upland grazing, with an area of recently planted mixed amenity woodland which in all extends to approximately 7620-acres, including roads, yards and buildings.

The farm and surrounding area are a haven for wildlife and sightings of Black Grouse, Golden Eagle, Peregrine and Osprey are all common.

The area is famed for its historical links during the 13th century as a stronghold for the campaigns for independence led by William Wallace as well as being a battleground for the endless disputes across the Scottish Border.

Talla Farm is for sale through Galbraith as a whole for offers over £1,100,000, or in three lots.