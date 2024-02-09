'Absolutely traumatic': Loose dog kills 45 sheep on Dartmoor farm

An out-of-control dog has mauled 45 sheep to death on a Dartmoor farm, with police urging for information following the devastating attack.

Thirteen injured ewes and four lambs had to be put down after the livestock worrying incident, which took place on Langford Farm, near Tavistock, Devon.

A total of 45 sheep, in total, died in what was the worst incident of its kind in recent months.

Devon and Cornwall Police has called on the public to provide information to help their investigation.

Farmer Ali Dawe told the BBC that the attack, which occurred on Sunday 4 February, was 'absolutely traumatic'.

"The scenes we turned up to in the morning at first light were absolutely traumatic," he told the broadcaster.

"Sheep and lambs alive and dead straight across over 50 acres, over three fields. We are absolutely beside ourselves."

He said he had taken prints and measured the size of the paw prints left on his land, which were four inches wide.

Devon and Cornwall Police has called on the public to assist their investigation.

"The sheep are believed to have been attacked by a dog or dogs," the force said. "Officers have spoken to the landowner and enquiries are ongoing."

Following updated legislation, the police are set to be given greater powers to respond to dog attacks on sheep and cattle more effectively.

The Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) Bill's aim is to make it easier for them to collect evidence and, in the most serious cases, seize and detain dogs.

The latest figures by NFU Mutual show that the cost of livestock attacks have increased by more than 50%.