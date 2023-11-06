'Age should never stand in the way': Estate owner nominated for entrepreneur title

The owner of the 12,500-acre Rhug Estate has been nominated for one of the most prestigious entrepreneurship titles in the country.

Lord Newborough, who owns the estate near Corwen in Denbighshire, has made it to the final of the Unretirement Entrepreneur of the Year category at the Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

The accolade specifically recognises individuals who have pursued their entrepreneurial passions during what is typically considered retirement.

Now in its 11th year, the awards - often referred to as the 'Grammys for Entrepreneurship’ - celebrate individuals and businesses that fuel innovation.

“I've always said that age should never stand in the way of success,” said Lord Newborough, who is age 73.

“I am just as focused and driven as ever, and with Rhug Estate thriving in various aspects – particularly the farm shop, our global retail operation, and the Wild Beauty product range – there is absolutely no chance of me slowing down.”

Expressing his gratitude to organisers of the awards, he went on to praise their support and commended the wide range of categories they endorse, applauding their commitment to promoting diversity and inclusivity in business.

Rhug Estate has become an acclaimed hub for organic farming, with Lord Newborough spearheading the retailing and wholesale distribution of the estate's high-quality meat products.

In addition to his success in the agriculture and retail sectors, he has pioneered ‘greener’ production and embraced renewable energy sources.

These include a series of on-estate initiatives, such as reforestation and carbon capture projects.

Lord Newborough also ventured into the world of skincare, with the Wild Beauty skincare collection, utilising ingredients sourced from the estate.

Francesca James, founder of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, said she was 'truly inspired' by the achievements of the nominees.

"Their combined accomplishments, generating over £2.7 billion in turnover and employing over 33,000 people, demonstrate the incredible impact they have had on their industries and communities.

“These entrepreneurs embody the spirit of innovation, resilience, and growth that defines the entrepreneurial landscape in the UK.”