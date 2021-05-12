'Alarm bells ringing' over slow SAF submissions

The number of Scottish farmers who have filled out their Single Application Form (SAF) ahead of the window closing next week is significantly lower than at this time last year.

The latest figures from Scottish government suggest that, as at 9 May, the number of SAFs submitted was 20 percent lower than at the same date in 2020.

Figures show that almost 4,000 SAFs are yet to be started, raising the potential for a high number being submitted at the last minute which could put considerable pressure on the system.

Scottish government also indicated that half of the SAF forms submitted are still in a ‘draft’ state, meaning that although started are yet to be completed.

Farmers and crofters are now being urged by NFU Scotland to complete the important forms ahead of the Monday 17 May deadline.

Completion of a SAF is required to access important support schemes such as the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) and Greening, and the Less Favoured Area Support Scheme.

It is also vital for checks under the likes of the Agri-Environment Climate Scheme and the Scottish Upland Sheep Support Scheme.

All these schemes remain critical to the financial well-being of Scottish agriculture – injecting well over £500 million to the industry annually.

NFU Scotland President Martin Kennedy said the number of SAF forms still to be started was 'worrying' given how important these support streams were to farmers.

“Farmers and crofters must prioritise these annual application forms in the next few days," he explained.

"We urge those with forms in a draft state to go on and complete their application at the earliest opportunity and ensure that it is properly submitted.

"The deadline of the 17 May is fast approaching, and we urge all eligible applicants to concentrate on completing their submission now rather than at the last minute."