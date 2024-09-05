'All Things Dairy': New learning resources for Scottish pupils

The Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET) and AHDB will roll out new learning resources for Scottish pupils as part of a dairy sector initiative.

Activities as part of the 'Journey of Food – All Things Dairy' include interactive teacher training sessions throughout Scotland, which will commence this month.

In the autumn, new classroom resources such as ‘Moo Maths’ and online interactive activities, such as the ‘Meet the Dairy Calves’ events, will be rolled out.

A ‘Design a Milkshake’ competition will also commence in January 2025, according to both organisations.

Katrina Barclay, executive officer at RHET, said the collaboration would bring dairy teaching resources 'to life'.

She said: “We appreciate AHDB’s support, providing key industry links and access to research and resources that will reach a different audience through our education offering.

"This sponsorship enables us to continue shining a spotlight on the dairy industry, providing experiences to connect young people with farming and food production”.

RHET works with a network of volunteers across Scotland to provide free educational activities and experiential learning opportunities linked to the curriculum.

The charity's activities aim to make agriculture accessible for young people through farm visits and events, classroom talks and free educational resources.

School competitions, training for farmers and teachers and attending local shows are also included in activities.

Following the success of previous themed years, featuring sheep and wool, seeds and grains, and beef, the upcoming theme of ‘All Things Dairy’ will explore the world of dairy.

The focus will be on the production of dairy products and the important role of dairy farming in Scotland.

Doreen Anderson, AHDB's knowledge exchange manager said: “We are thrilled to support RHET’s ‘Year of Dairy’ and help inspire the next generation to learn about the origins of their food and the vital role of farming”.