'Best-ever' support package announced for Open Farm Sunday 2025

Organisers of the annual Open Farm Sunday are offering what they call is the 'best-ever support package' for farmer hosts of this year's event in June.

The aim of Open Farm Sunday is to connect more farmers with consumers and bridge the knowledge gap by educating communities about farming with nature.

More than 225 events took place on farms of all sizes and types across the country last year.

Event organisers, LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming), have announced it would be 'firmly focussing' on building farmer support for 2025.

It has scheduled two free in-person workshops in March, a series of nine webinars, and a handbook including guidance and ideas to both novice and seasoned hosts.

The five-hour workshops will be held in Yorkshire and Berkshire, with an aim to provide direct, hands-on learning and shared experiences from past farmer hosts.

Meanwhile, the webinars will address a range of topics for running successful events, including logistics, publicity, visitor engagement, and safety protocols.

Open Farm Sunday manager, Annabel Shackleton believes it has never been more important to connect the public with farming.

She has encouraged farmers across the country to get involved and open their gates on 8 June 2025.

“This year, we’re firmly focussed on really building on our farmer support, equipping more farmers with the right guidance and tools to host an OFS event in June," she said.

"By connecting with consumers and inspiring the public to appreciate the sustainable farming practices that nurture nature, we can show how we produce food they can trust."

LEAF's 2024 impact report indicates that 96% of visitors left with a greater appreciation of the work farmers do, while 91% visitors were motivated to buy more British produce.

The research highlighted the benefit of engaging with the public to build greater consumer confidence and understanding.

Ms Shackleton concluded: “Open Farm Sunday provides a platform to connect, engage and enlighten the public about the work farmers do – whether that’s on a small family farm through to large scale enterprises.

"We’re here to help make farmer’s OFS journey as straightforward as possible and support even more farms to get involved."