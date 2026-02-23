'Best time in decades' as funding window opens for Scottish organic farmers

Scottish farmers have just months to tap into funding described as the “best time in decades” to convert to organic production, as a key government scheme reopens.

The Agri Environment Climate Scheme (AECS) begins accepting applications on Monday (23 February), offering financial support to farmers and crofters looking to transition to organic systems.

The window closes on 22 June for combined applications and 31 July for organic-only bids.

The reopening comes weeks after the launch of the UK’s first nationally funded Scottish Organic Action Plan, designed to help meet the Scottish Government’s ambition of doubling organic farmland to more than 200,000 hectares this year.

Industry figures point to rising consumer demand as further encouragement. Organic food and drink sales in Scotland have grown by 20.6% over the past five years, despite still accounting for a relatively small share of the overall market.

While the sector remains a niche part of Scotland’s total agricultural output, advocates argue that steady growth and policy backing are creating stronger long-term prospects for producers.

Soil Association Scotland co-director David McKay said interest from farmers has been building.

“In the past few years we have seen a rise in farmers seeking organic certification,” he said, attributing that to policy support, political targets and growing public awareness of organic benefits.

“Recent statistics reveal that in Scotland, while the market share is still small, organic food and drink has grown by 20.6% in five years,” he added.

“We believe right now is the best time in decades for farmers in Scotland to grab onto a market that is only growing.”

Payments under AECS are intended to help offset the financial pressures of conversion, including potential short-term income loss during the transition period.

Organic producers also automatically qualify for support through the Basic Payment Scheme.

Organic systems meet whole-farm plan requirements on animal health, welfare and integrated pest management, reflecting standards that prioritise natural solutions over synthetic pesticides.

For some producers, the support has already proved transformative.

Nikki Yoxall, technical director of Pasture for Life and manager of the Rottal Estate livestock farm in the Angus Glens, said securing certification in September 2025 marked a major step forward.

“Getting certified in September 2025 was a huge milestone for us,” she said.

“For farmers considering the move, AECS provides financial support that makes the shift easier. The environmental returns are immediate, and the scheme helps you manage the practical business challenges of converting.”

She said wildlife improvements had been visible on the ground, including the return of curlew, a red-listed species that has declined significantly in recent decades.

“The curlew… is one we can now see in the spring, and this is a reminder of why we apply an organic approach,” she said.

However, she acknowledged that supply chain gaps can present challenges, particularly where organic inputs are harder to source domestically.

“The payment has been an important buffer to support the broader business transformation,” she added.

At an event in November 2025, Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon pledged £200,000 to support the rollout of the Organic Action Plan, which comes into effect next week.

Soil Association Scotland and Soil Association Certification say they will work with retailers and public sector buyers to expand the availability of Scottish organic produce in shops, schools and hospitals across the UK.

With funding open and political backing in place, industry leaders say the coming months will be crucial in determining whether Scotland can meet its ambitious target to expand organic farmland.