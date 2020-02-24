'Beware of hedge cutting restrictions to avoid BPS penalties'

Farmers or land managers could face a hefty cross compliance penalty if they don't follow the rules

Farmers have been urged to remember hedge cutting regulations as part of cross compliance to avoid a penalty on their BPS payment.

‘Cross compliance’ is a set of rules which land managers must follow on their holding if they are claiming rural payments.

Under the regulations, farmers are not allowed to cut trees or hedges between 1 March to 31 August.

Failure to comply with the rules could result in a hefty cross compliance penalty on their BPS payment.







The Farmers' Union of Wales (FUW) is now warning farmers and landowners to remember the regulations.

The union's Deputy President Ian Rickman said: “There are exceptions to the standard rule, but only if the conditions are met can you start cutting early or late.

“You can also carry out hedge laying and coppicing during March providing nesting birds are not disturbed.

“We however urge our members to make sure they don’t fall foul by accident.”

Other exemptions include the cutting of hedgerows or trees that overhang a highway, road, track or footpath to which the public have access, where the work is necessary because the overhanging vegetation either obstructs the passage of vehicles or pedestrians; obstructs the view of drivers, or the light from a public lamp; or there is a danger to horse-riders.

Farmers are also allowed to cut or trim hedgerows and trees if they are dead, diseased, damaged or insecurely rooted, and are therefore likely to cause a danger by falling onto a highway, road or footpath.

Mr Rickman added: “I would also urge our members to remember that for safety reasons electricity and telephone companies are responsible for the maintenance of any overhanging trees and/or hedges which affect their equipment.”