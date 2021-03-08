'Bottle digging' renders Cheshire farmer's land 'useless'

Police have warned that the activity of 'bottle digging' has rendered a farmer's field in Cheshire 'useless'.

Cheshire Police has appealed for information following the bottle digging incident, which is the act of unearthing historical bottles from old dump sites.

The force said on social media that the damage left by the group of men covered a 'large area' and had left the land 'useless'.

And despite the farmer's best efforts to fill the holes in, and to stop entry to the field, police said the problem was still continuing.

Cheshire Police Rural Crime Team shared photos of the holes left behind, but added they 'don't do the sheer size of it justice.'

"Now this activity quite clearly causes a lot of damage and is normally done in the hours of darkness," the team said on Sunday (7 March).

"On this occasion the suspects had left prior to our arrival.

"Some of the holes that have been dug, you could easily stand in and not be seen, and all together they cover a large area.

"As you can see, the activity does in fact render the field useless.

"We're supporting the local beat officers who are looking at the problem, with trying to identify those involved and prevent further criminal damage from taking place."