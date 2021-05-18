'Bulls Out for Cancer' aims to raise £5,000 for charity

Beef and dairy farmers are joining forces to raise money for testicular cancer while also improving their herd genetics as part of 'Bulls Out for Cancer'.

Running throughout May and June, the campaign, spearheaded by the livestock app Breedr, aims to raise £5,000 for the OddBalls Foundation.

And at the same time, the industry initiative wants to help beef and dairy producers improve their breeding and performance.

For every bull logged in the app in May and June, Breedr will donate £10 to the charity, with an extra 10p added for each bulling activity or artificial insemination added.

Farmers who share their photos or video on Twitter with the hashtag #BullsOutForCancer will earn another £1 for the charity.

Around 2,300 men are diagnosed with testicular cancer each year, according to the Foundation.

Suzy Wheal, co-founder of Breedr, said the cancer charity wanted to raise awareness for men to check themselves regularly.

She added: “Healthy balls are vital to farmers, whether that’s their own or their bulls’ – they’re clearly a vital part of any breeding system!”

Since its launch in 2019, Breedr helps farmers to monitor and predict growth rates, keep track of medicine usage, and maximise productivity based on real-time data.

It recently launched a live trading platform for farmers to buy and sell cattle as well as the world’s first smart, minimum-priced beef contract.

“By collating information on fertility performance, bloodlines, calving ease, birth weights and growth rates, farmers can easily see which animals perform best,” Ms Wheal added.

“Selecting superior parents for breeding will lead to cumulative and permanent gains in the herd productivity, efficiency and profitability.”