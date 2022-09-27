'Bureaucratic bulldozer': Clarkson leads call for less rural red tape

Jeremy Clarkson is leading calls for the government to halve the volume of regulation affecting rural businesses before the next general election.

In a letter to the PM, Jeremy Clarkson, who again stars in the upcoming second series of Clarkson's Farm, says rural businesses are being hit with a 'bureaucratic bulldozer'.

"It has cost jobs and created misery," the letter says, with signatories including Ian Botham, David Gower, Allan Lamb, Gareth Wyn Jones and Nick Ferrari.

The letter - which accuses the government of seeking to 'micromanage every acre' - has also been signed by nearly 5,000 other people living in the countryside, including 2,000 farmers.

"For years the bureaucratic bulldozer has been trampling over the countryside infuriating millions of us," the rural figures say in the letter.

"Downing Street has to put it into reverse gear if it wants the support of rural voters. Those signing this letter would be satisfied if the rules affecting the countryside are halved before the next election?"

The celebrity campaigners say they are "sick of the mountains of regulations which seek to micromanage every acre".

"We have had enough of know-nothing officials imposing rules out of a misplaced belief in their own competence," the letter continues.

"They breed paperwork for a living while the rest of us have real work to do: cultivating soil, looking after sick animals and bringing in the harvest?"

The letter goes on to warn that the 'political landscape is shifting', with rural votes 'vital' in the next generation election.

"We will no longer passively watch officials seeking to appease the insatiable demands of a few self-righteous campaigners. There are more of us and we are more determined."

The celebrities add: "If anyone tries to ignore us, we will pursue them like hungry German Shepherds let off-leash during lambing season."