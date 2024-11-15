A Gloucestershire farmer has explained his reasons why he is attending next week's London rally following the budget and its 'severe impact' it would have.

Richard Moor, who farms at Moor Farm near the Cotswolds, warns in this article that the industry is now at breaking point and the inheritance of his sons is at stake.

"The recent budget fails to acknowledge the realities of farming.

"I employ a 16-year-old apprentice who is exceptional, but rising minimum wage and National Insurance costs make it hard to justify hiring replacements, threatening the pipeline of young talent.

"Changes to inheritance tax will severely impact our family farm - my father, 93, has dedicated his life to this land.

"But the new cap on relief means costly financial planning and potentially selling land just to meet tax obligations.

"Farming’s returns are low, and land is valuable only when sold - a situation at odds with sustainable farming practices.

"Diversification has been crucial to our survival - we’ve developed a glamping business with seven lodges hosting around 2,000 visitors annually.

"This alternative revenue stream has helped us keep the farm running while allowing us to educate the public about regenerative agriculture.

"However, the Balfour test [the set of criteria against which a farm's eligibility for business relief may be assessed], which requires at least 50% of income to come from traditional farming, limits further expansion, jeopardising this vital income.

"We need policies that recognise farming as vital to the nation’s food security. Simply put - no farmers, no food.

"This is why I’m joining fellow farmers in London to demand that our concerns be addressed.

"We need a government that understands and supports the backbone of the UK’s food system."

The NFU has organised a 'mass lobby of MPs' event, taking place on Tuesday 19 November, which will be attended by 1,800 farmers and is at full capacity.

The venue for this is the Church House conference centre in Westminster, where farmers will ask their MPs to 'look them in the eye' and tell them whether they support changes outlined in last week's budget.

At the same time, and independent of the NFU's rally, thousands of farmers are expected to protest on the streets of Westminster, with those wanting to attend urged to register now.