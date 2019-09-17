'Climate breakdown' could hit UK with food shortages, MPs say

The UK's food supply could be at risk as a result of 'climate breakdown', a committee has warned

Regions of the world at risk of a 'climate breakdown' could be impacting the UK with potential food shortages in the future, MPs say.

Around 40 percent of the UK's food is imported with 20 percent of fruit and vegetables coming from areas at risk of climate change.

MPs who sit on the Environmental Audit Committee say they are are 'deeply concerned' about the impacts this may cause.

The report, released on Tuesday (17 September), accuses the government of complacency over the risk to food security posed by climate breakdown, particularly in the context of Brexit.







It calls on ministers to publish information relating to food security and cost risks associated with a 'no-deal' in advance of the food security assessment due by the end of 2019.

It should also accept advice from the Committee on Climate Change about food security risks and set out a plan for maintaining UK food security in a changing climate.

Producing more food in the UK would reduce the current dependency on a handful of countries, a situation described as “risky” by MPs.

In the UK, food contributes up to 30 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions, with food waste totalling 10 million tonnes every year.

In future, extreme temperatures and rising rainfall could increase disease among the UK’s livestock, with crops likely to be hit by more frequent water shortages.

Environmental Audit Committee chair Mary Creagh said: “We are facing a food security crisis, exacerbated by uncertainty over the UK's future trading position with the EU and the rest of the world.

“Ministers must now publish all the information they hold from Operation Yellowhammer on food security and likely costs in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

“More people are living in cities at risk from over-heating and water shortages, they're breathing polluted air, eating more fast food and getting less exercise. What's needed is a planetary health champion to put this agenda at the heart of government.”

The government has been urged by the committee to ensure the National Food Strategy recognises the risks to food security from importing 40% of the UK’s fruit and vegetables and explore policies to mitigate these risks.

Government should also promote healthier, more sustainable diets to deliver benefits for people and the environment, it says, including a reduction in meat and dairy consumption.