'Compact and productive' farm on market in Fife

A 'compact and productive' mixed farming unit set in the stunning rolling hills of West Fife has been put on the market.

Devonside Farm has approximately 238.67 acres (96.59 Ha) of arable and pasture land, currently supporting a suckler herd.

The farm, on the market as a whole for nearly £1.2m or in separate lots, is in a private position with a picturesque outlook over the surrounding countryside.

The farm buildings include a number of modern sheds and the former dairy buildings, with a range of traditional courtyard buildings which have been afforded C-listed status by Historic Environment Scotland.







Although largely redundant for agricultural purposes, they may present the opportunity to be developed for alternative use subject to obtaining the necessary planning and listed building consents.

The farmland extends to the north and south of the holding and is split into two separate blocks by the public road and benefits from good access on the public roads or via a network of internal farm tracks.

It has been classified as Grade 3.2 with several smaller areas of Grade 4.1, 4.2 and 5.3 by The James Hutton Institute.

The agricultural nature of the area ensures it is well provided for by a number of established agricultural merchants and local machinery dealerships.

There are two livestock markets within just over a half hour’s drive of the farm in Stirling.

'Attractive landholding'

Galbraith is managing the sale of the farm. Duncan Barrie, a partner with the estate agent, said the area is known for its 'excellent' arable and pasture land.

He said: “The purchaser could continue the existing agricultural operations on the farm or look at options in terms of diversification through the use of the existing range of traditional buildings on the holding and also the main farmhouse, both of which may be suitable for redevelopment in the future.

“This is an attractive landholding set amidst rolling countryside and yet it is very accessible, with Dunfermline and Dollar both about seven miles distant and the M90 only a short drive to the west.

“The property includes a useful range of modern and traditional buildings which previously formed part of the original dairy complex but are currently used for housing the beef cattle and for fodder storage,” he said.

Devonside Farm is for sale as a whole for £1,190,000 or in four lots as follows:

• Lot 1 Offers Over £565,000

• Lot 2 Offers Over £310,000

• Lot 3 Offers Over £195,000

• Lot 4 Offers Over £120,000