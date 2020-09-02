'Compact but still powerful': Valtra unveils G series tractor range

The G series is the first in the 5th generation of Valtra tractors and at the same time a brand-new model series

Finnish manufacturer Valtra has announced the G series tractor range - a brand-new model series that fits between the A and N series.

The series is the first in the 5th generation of Valtra tractors, and come in the 100-145hp range.

The tractors that can be used for front-loader tasks, spraying, producing feed and cultivating vegetables using smart farming techniques.

They are the first in the 100–145 hp range to offer SmartTouch controls as well as full precision farming capabilities.







Valtra Connect telemetry is also standard on Versu models of the G series, while load-sensing hydraulics are standard on Active and Versu models.

The new G series is available in four equipment levels: Basic, Comfort, Technology and Technology Pro.

Customers will also be able to order their G Series tractors with tailored features from the Unlimited Studio at the factory.

Mikko Lehikoinen, Valtra's Vice President for Sales said that altogether, the G series was 'compact, but still powerful'.

"Operating an all-purpose tractor like this should be easy and safe with comfortable working conditions, a powerful front linkage and hydraulics, and excellent visibility."

The G series has a modern and spacious cab with 5.7 square metres of glass, including 0.35 square metres in the panoramic roof.

It features cab suspension, heated mirrors, air conditioning, a lower cab heater and USB charging plugs that are available with the auxiliary power pack.

Versu models with the SmartTouch interface can access the same SmartFarming features as the bigger N and T series models.

Active models are also available with autoguidance and precision farming features that can be activated via the SmartTouch Extend terminal.

The G series has been designed with front-loader tasks in mind. It offers visibility, good weight distribution, front-loader that is integrated with the chassis, a hydraulics assistant that automatically increases the engine speed, and the Live 3 feature, which enables the simultaneous use of up to three different front-loader functions.

The G series has a 24+24R transmission with four ranges and six Powershift gears. The shifts from B to C range and between C and D ranges are automated.

In traditional Valtra fashion, the parking brake is integrated with the forward-reverse shuttle lever, and the driver can also programme the transmission settings.

The slowest working speed with the creeper gear is just 120 metres per hour, which is ideal for cultivating vegetables, for example.

Versu models can be operated using just the drive lever, and other models also do not require much use of the clutch pedal thanks to AutoTraction. The hill-hold function keeps the tractor stationary even on steep hills without having to use the brakes.

HiTech models have an open hydraulics system that produces 100 litres per minute, while Active and Versu models have load-sensing hydraulics that produce 110 litres per minute.

Up to four hydraulic blocks are available at both the front and rear. Versu models are available with up to five rear spool valves and up to four valves in the front.

The minimum lifting power at the rear is 50 kN across the entire lifting range and 30 kN at the front. Front PTO is also available. Ground speed PTO is available at the rear along with two additional PTO speeds.

The new G series is powered by four-cylinder 4.4-litre AGCO Power engines. The compact size of the engine enables a low nose that provides visibility.

The engine complies with Stage V emission without exhaust gas recirculation. An electronic wastegate and 1600 bar Bosch common rail injection offer fast response and plenty of torque across a broad range of engine speeds.

All models offer power boost already at field speeds when driving in B5 or higher gears. Valtra’s traditional Sigma Power boost is also available for the PTO.

The G125 Eco is the fuel-efficient EcoPower model that lets the driver select Power or Eco mode, which lowers the engine speed while increasing torque to up to 555 Nm.