'Deep concerns' over lack of progress to stop dog attacks

New figures show the need for action to put a stop to the suffering of sheep farmers and their animals due to a rising number of dog attacks, the sector warns.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) says it is 'deeply concerned' over the government's lack of progress to prevent livestock attacks occurring.

Its own 2021 sheep worrying survey and recent statistics from NFU Mutual demonstrate an upward trend in the crime.

With a greater use of the countryside for recreation this summer potentially leading to more contact with livestock, farmers fear that more reports will be received.

There is also little in the proposed Animal Welfare (Kept Animals) Bill to prevent the number of incidents in the first instance. The bill is due for its second reading when Parliament returns after the summer recess.

The NSA has urged ministers to strengthen its application by providing clear instruction for dogs to be on the lead when near or likely to encounter livestock.

NSA policy officer Sean Riches said: “Recent high-profile media stories have served to indicate how even a well-trained dog can be unpredictable.

"Dog leads can prevent dog owners, their dogs, farmers and their livestock from having to suffer the consequences of a distressing attack.”

The NSA has also welcomed the recent announcements in relation to the establishment of a national dog DNA database.

A bill to support legislation is passing through Parliament, also awaiting its second reading, and Gloucester police have recently announced the development of the world’s first dog DNA database to deter or catch dog thieves.

In a recent YouGov survey of more than 4,500 adults, only 10% of those surveyed expressed opposition to the establishment of a national DNA database for dogs.

Mr Riches added: “These two important Parliamentary bills have real potential to help, if attention to detail is paid at this critical stage and efforts continue to have them passed into legislation."